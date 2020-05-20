Vinton cancels annual July 4 fireworks

VINTON, Va. – If you’re looking ahead to Independence Day celebrations, you won’t be catching fireworks in Vinton.

Town officials announced Tuesday night they are canceling the annual July 4 fireworks display, as well as all other planned activities and entertainment for the town’s Independence Day Celebration.

Officials said the move is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidance to limit large social gatherings.

Vinton is also not granting any permits for street closures or stage rentals for events, concerts and festivals during June.

Town officials said they look forward to hosting the July 4 fireworks again in 2021.