New River reaches major flood stage in Radford

Flooding in Bisset Park in Radford on May 21, 2020.

RADFORD, Va. – The New River in Radford has reach major flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

In 24 hours, the New River at Radford has risen more than 15 feet.

As of 5:34 p.m., the river was observed at 20.83 feet, slightly northeast of the Route 11 bridge.

The river’s flood stage is at 20 feet and as of now, it’s forecasted to crest at 21 feet at 2 a.m. on Friday.

If it reaches 21 feet, that would be the river’s seventh-highest crest on record.

You can check on all area river levels here.

Already, the New River has overflowed into Bisset Park, which is now completely underwater.

The park will likely stay flooded until at least dinner time on Friday.

The road leading to the park has been blocked off on both ends to keep cars away.

That’s not the only flooding in the New River Valley.

10 News has received reports of flooding in Giles County and Blacksburg as well.

In Radford, the animal shelter closed early because of the flooding.

Eddie Williams, who lives near Claytor Lake, said he’s never seen the New River so high before.

“It’s scary because I’m afraid people will drive through it and they won’t turn around and somebody will have to go in and try to rescue them and you know, that’s unsafe,” said Williams.

Thankfully, there have not been any reports of rescues or evacuations in the New River Valley.