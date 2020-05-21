What’s News Today: hurricane season update,

Roanoke, Va. – Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today and tomorrow. One lane of Rivermont Avenue at the intersection of D Street will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install a new power line.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its outlook for the 2020 Hurricane Season today. An average season has 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and two intense hurricanes with winds over 110 mph. Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

The Giles County School Board could approve the calendar for the next school year today. School would start on August 25th with the last day on June 7th.

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open in the New River Valley today. You must have an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment. It will be set up from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School.

Today is Celebrate Transportation in Virginia Day. It’s celebrated on the Thursday before Memorial Day. The Virginia Museum of Transportation has live tours of exhibits and activities, including a downloadable activity book on its website.

We are expected to get an update on contact tracing efforts from the Virginia Department of Health. It’s the process of finding out who has recently been in close contact with a person, infected with a virus, and letting them know they may have been exposed. The Governor has announced plans to hire at least 1,000 contact tracers to help contain the spread of COVID-19.