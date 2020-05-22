Last day of school surprise for Roanoke County first graders

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools are officially on summer break. The last day of school was Thursday!

Green Valley Elementary School first graders got a surprise.

More than fifty students and their families joined us for a tour of the WSLS 10 News studios where we showed them some behind the scenes work of Chris Michaels tracking flooding, talked to them about what our jobs are like everyday and Jenna Zibton read a book.

Green Valley Elementary students did a virtual visit to our studios!

Typically we go into schools for this kind of thing but we did it all virtually which was pretty neat for our staff and the students.

Have a great summer and keep reading!