Officers dispatched to a stranded subject along the New River
New River – Saturday morning the Independence Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a subject stranded in the New River.
According to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, upon arrival a Virginia Conservation Police Officer and the Galax Assistant Fire Chief had gotten to the subject and brought her to awaiting firefighters on the shoreline.
The fire department encourages everyone to use caution as the river is still high and dangerous.
