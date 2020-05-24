North Cross School graduates celebrate with victory lap in school’s parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday marked the end of the road for North Cross School’s Class of 2020. However, instead of celebrating the conventional way, graduates rolled through the finish line in their cars.

The small band of graduates drove a lap around the school’s parking lot with teachers and loved ones cheering them on.

School officials say the idea for a drive-thru celebration came from senior Isaiah Harris, who is North Cross’ student body president. Harris’ grandfather watched the motorcade from his car; he said he was glad to have an opportunity to share how proud he is of his grandson.

“We were looking forward to it anyway. As long as he’s getting out with honors and going to school, that’s what we’re more concerned about," Joe Harris said. “This right here is fine with me.”

North Cross School is still planning an in-person commencement later in the summer.