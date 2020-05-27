69ºF

One woman dies, man hospitalized after Interstate 81 crash in Wythe County

Neither person was wearing a seat belt, according to police

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81.

At 3:54 a.m., near mile marker 63 in Wythe County, police responded after a car traveling south ran off the road and came to a stop on Radio Drive, which runs parallel to the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle, Borve Carlyle Fisher Jr., 33, of Marion, Virginia, was transported to Wytheville Community Hospital for treatment; however, the passenger, Jessica Roberts, 39, also of Marion, died at the scene.

Police said neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending, according to police.

