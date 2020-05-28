See which 39 Virginia CVS Pharmacy locations are adding drive-thru coronavirus testing

Published: May 28, 2020, 9:52 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 9:57 am

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Friday, people can get tested at nearly 40 drive-thru testing sites at CVS across the commonwealth.

Officials say the 39 new testing sites will use self-swab tests, and will be part of the 1,000 locations CVS promised to open by the end of May with a goal of processing 1.5 million tests each month.

Here is a map of the 39 locations in Virginia:

In order to get tested, you must meet CDC requirements and register online for an appointment in advance. Results are expected in three days.

“If you’re worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing--at no cost, even if you don’t have insurance."

According to the company, half of the 1,000 CVS locations are in areas that need testing most as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The tool uses census data including poverty, access to transportation or lack thereof and crowded housing that could weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from disease outbreaks and other hazards.

Here’s a complete list of the locations that will be offering drive-thru testing:

The new testing sites in Virginia include:

CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315

CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003

CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901

CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320

CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S., Chesapeake, VA 23323

CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026

CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030

CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031

CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079

CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401

CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019

CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176

CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176

CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112

CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113

CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602

CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505

CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Blvd. (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508

CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703

CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141

CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294

CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230

CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235

CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225

CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233

CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236

CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223

CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554

CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.