See which 39 Virginia CVS Pharmacy locations are adding drive-thru coronavirus testing
You must meet CDC requirements, register for appointment
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Friday, people can get tested at nearly 40 drive-thru testing sites at CVS across the commonwealth.
Officials say the 39 new testing sites will use self-swab tests, and will be part of the 1,000 locations CVS promised to open by the end of May with a goal of processing 1.5 million tests each month.
Here is a map of the 39 locations in Virginia:
In order to get tested, you must meet CDC requirements and register online for an appointment in advance. Results are expected in three days.
“If you’re worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing--at no cost, even if you don’t have insurance."
According to the company, half of the 1,000 CVS locations are in areas that need testing most as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The tool uses census data including poverty, access to transportation or lack thereof and crowded housing that could weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from disease outbreaks and other hazards.
Here’s a complete list of the locations that will be offering drive-thru testing:
The new testing sites in Virginia include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315
- CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901
- CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S., Chesapeake, VA 23323
- CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026
- CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
- CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031
- CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079
- CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
- CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066
- CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019
- CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176
- CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176
- CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112
- CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
- CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602
- CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505
- CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Blvd. (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508
- CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703
- CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141
- CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
- CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233
- CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
- CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
- CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
- CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
- CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
- CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
- CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
