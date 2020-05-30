White House placed briefly on lockdown due to protests outside
WASHINGTON – The lockdown at the White House has been lifted, according to NBC News.
NBC News reported The White House was on lockdown on Friday night in response to protests and growing unrest in Washington D.C. and around the country surrounding George Floyd’s death.
The lockdown was in effect for a little over an hour.
The Secret Service had closed off the White House press room with several members of the media still inside and not allowed to leave, according to NBC News.
White House lockdown lifted. Heading out. pic.twitter.com/7lO32ZOxx9— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.