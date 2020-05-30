White House placed briefly on lockdown due to protests outside

WASHINGTON – The lockdown at the White House has been lifted, according to NBC News.

NBC News reported The White House was on lockdown on Friday night in response to protests and growing unrest in Washington D.C. and around the country surrounding George Floyd’s death.

The lockdown was in effect for a little over an hour.

The Secret Service had closed off the White House press room with several members of the media still inside and not allowed to leave, according to NBC News.