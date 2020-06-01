Radford University will finish its fall semester before Thanksgiving

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University has announced its plan for reopening this fall.

On July 27, 2020, the campus will reopen, with students moving in between August 1 and 11 and the first day of classes on Aug. 12.

During the semester, students will be required to wear face coverings while in class, conducting business on campus, and in shared common spaces.

Faculty will be provided the option to stand behind a clear barrier at a podium or wear a face covering.

The university provided more details about its plan in its Early Opening Plan Executive Summary.

As part of the plan, instruction will be finished on Nov. 16, with final exams happening between the 17th and the 20th.

Following finals, Winter Commencement will take place on Nov. 21 and 22.

This plan ensure that students and others do not travel over Thanksgiving Break and then return to campus for final exams followed by Winter Commencement, according to University President Dr. Brian Hemphill.