WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement agencies team up for Dialogue on Race & Law Enforcement in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Montgomery County area are holding a joint news conference in response to the killing of George Floyd and the expressions of outrage sweeping across the country.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department and Christiansburg Police Department are hosting the news conference.

Scheduled speakers include:

Penny Franklin, President of The Community Group

Dr. Wornie Reed, Director of the Virginia Tech Race and Social Policy Center

Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Fijalkowski

The news conference is happening outside the Blacksburg Police Department building at 200 Clay Street.