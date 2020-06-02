WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement agencies team up for Dialogue on Race & Law Enforcement in Blacksburg
News conference scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Montgomery County area are holding a joint news conference in response to the killing of George Floyd and the expressions of outrage sweeping across the country.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department and Christiansburg Police Department are hosting the news conference.
Scheduled speakers include:
- Penny Franklin, President of The Community Group
- Dr. Wornie Reed, Director of the Virginia Tech Race and Social Policy Center
- Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson
- Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith
- Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber
- Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Fijalkowski
The news conference is happening outside the Blacksburg Police Department building at 200 Clay Street.
