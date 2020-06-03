What’s News Today: Coronavirus testing, update

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a community testing event for COVID-19 today in Buena Vista. Tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The tests will be done from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Parry McCluer High School.

Salem City Council holds a budget work session today. The city has had to revise its proposed spending plan due to COVID-19. Another work session could be held tomorrow, if needed. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at South Salem Elementary.

The Salem Economic Development Authority will hold a special meeting today. It will talk about ways to provide assistance to businesses. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Temporary traffic signals will become operational today in Alleghany County. They will be on Route 696 at the bridge replacement project. The signals will allow for a single lane of traffic to pass. Work is scheduled to last until fall of next year.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds an interactive town hall tonight. Representatives from local school districts will join the discussion. The discussion begins at 6 p.m. on YouTube.

Roanoke City leaders will hold their weekly update on the coronoavirus response. The news conference will begin at 3 p.m.