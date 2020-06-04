Here’s where Roanoke County voters now have to vote in the June primary

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Election changes are coming to Roanoke County because of the coronavirus.

Instead of the usual 33 polling locations, voting in the June 23 primary will happen at five “super-precincts” located in each of the county’s magisterial districts.

Election officials announced the change on Thursday. They said they’re unable to adequately and safely staff all 33 polling locations due to COVID-19 and concerns over health and safety.

This is a temporary change and election officials said they only anticipate doing this for the June 23 election.

Here are the districts and their corresponding “super-precincts” for June 23:

Catawba Magisterial District: Glenvar Middle School, 4555 Malus Drive

Hollins Magisterial District: Mountain View Elementary School, 5901 Plantation Circle

Windsor Hills Magisterial District: Hidden Valley Middle School, 4902 Hidden Valley School Road

Vinton Magisterial District: William Byrd High School, 2902 Washington Avenue

Cave Spring Magisterial District: Hidden Valley High School, 5000 Titan Trail

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23.

Registered voters in Roanoke County will receive a postcard informing them of these election changes. Voters are encouraged to bring these cards with them on Election Day to simplify the check-in process.

Here’s a more detailed list to help you figure out where you’re supposed to vote in June:

The Catawba magisterial district voters normally vote at:

Grace Assembly of God

Masons Cove Elementary School

Glenvar Middle School

Northside High School

Glen Cove Elementary School

Fort Lewis Baptist Church

Mountain Pass Baptist Church

Fort Lewis Elementary School

The Catawba magisterial district voters will now vote in the Glenvar Middle School cafeteria at 4555 Malus Drive. Voters will enter through Door 16 and should park at the high school.

The Hollins magisterial district voters normally vote at:

Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Burlington Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

Life Church

Bonsack Baptist Church

Hollins Library

The Hollins magisterial district voters will now vote in the Mountain View Elementary School gymnasium at 5901 Plantation Circle. Voters will enter through Door 13 and can use any available parking spots.

The Windsor Hills magisterial district voters normally vote at:

Bent Mountain Fire Station

Back Creek Elementary School

Our Lady of Nazareth Church

Oak Grove Elementary School

Cave Spring Baptist Church

The Brambleton Center – Room 16/18 (Left Side)

The Windsor Hills magisterial district voters will now vote in the Hidden Valley Middle School cafeteria at 4902 Hidden Valley School Road. Voters will enter through Door 1 and can use the front parking lots. Voters with accessibility concerns should follow the drive around to the back of the school for additional parking and use Door 4 to enter the polling place.

The Vinton magisterial district voters normally vote at:

William Byrd Middle School

Bonsack Elementary School

Vinton Baptist Church

Charles R. Hill Senior Center

William Byrd High School

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

The Vinton magisterial district voters will now vote in the William Byrd High School cafeteria at 2902 Washington Avenue. Voters will enter through the cafeteria and can use any available parking spaces.

The Cave Spring magisterial district voters normally vote at:

Penn Forest Elementary School

Penn Forest Worship Center

Church of the Holy Spirit

Green Valley Elementary School

Clearbrook Elementary School

The Brambleton Center – Room 1/Gym (Right Side)

South County Library

The Cave Spring magisterial district voters will vote in the Hidden Valley High School auxiliary gym at 5000 Titan Trail on June 23rd. Voters will enter through the auxiliary gym and can use any available parking spaces.

Election officials said voters who do not want to vote in person on June 23 are strongly encouraged to vote absentee.

Anyone with questions about these election changes is asked to call Roanoke County’s Director of Elections, Anna Cloeter, at 540-772-7500 or the Chairman of the Roanoke County Electoral Board, Ken Srpan, at 540-797-7358.