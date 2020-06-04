Here’s where Roanoke County voters now have to vote in the June primary
Changes made because of COVID-19 concerns
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Election changes are coming to Roanoke County because of the coronavirus.
Instead of the usual 33 polling locations, voting in the June 23 primary will happen at five “super-precincts” located in each of the county’s magisterial districts.
Election officials announced the change on Thursday. They said they’re unable to adequately and safely staff all 33 polling locations due to COVID-19 and concerns over health and safety.
This is a temporary change and election officials said they only anticipate doing this for the June 23 election.
Here are the districts and their corresponding “super-precincts” for June 23:
Catawba Magisterial District: Glenvar Middle School, 4555 Malus Drive
Hollins Magisterial District: Mountain View Elementary School, 5901 Plantation Circle
Windsor Hills Magisterial District: Hidden Valley Middle School, 4902 Hidden Valley School Road
Vinton Magisterial District: William Byrd High School, 2902 Washington Avenue
Cave Spring Magisterial District: Hidden Valley High School, 5000 Titan Trail
Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23.
Registered voters in Roanoke County will receive a postcard informing them of these election changes. Voters are encouraged to bring these cards with them on Election Day to simplify the check-in process.
Here’s a more detailed list to help you figure out where you’re supposed to vote in June:
The Catawba magisterial district voters normally vote at:
- Grace Assembly of God
- Masons Cove Elementary School
- Glenvar Middle School
- Northside High School
- Glen Cove Elementary School
- Fort Lewis Baptist Church
- Mountain Pass Baptist Church
- Fort Lewis Elementary School
The Catawba magisterial district voters will now vote in the Glenvar Middle School cafeteria at 4555 Malus Drive. Voters will enter through Door 16 and should park at the high school.
The Hollins magisterial district voters normally vote at:
- Summerdean Church of the Brethren
- Burlington Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Life Church
- Bonsack Baptist Church
- Hollins Library
The Hollins magisterial district voters will now vote in the Mountain View Elementary School gymnasium at 5901 Plantation Circle. Voters will enter through Door 13 and can use any available parking spots.
The Windsor Hills magisterial district voters normally vote at:
- Bent Mountain Fire Station
- Back Creek Elementary School
- Our Lady of Nazareth Church
- Oak Grove Elementary School
- Cave Spring Baptist Church
- The Brambleton Center – Room 16/18 (Left Side)
The Windsor Hills magisterial district voters will now vote in the Hidden Valley Middle School cafeteria at 4902 Hidden Valley School Road. Voters will enter through Door 1 and can use the front parking lots. Voters with accessibility concerns should follow the drive around to the back of the school for additional parking and use Door 4 to enter the polling place.
The Vinton magisterial district voters normally vote at:
- William Byrd Middle School
- Bonsack Elementary School
- Vinton Baptist Church
- Charles R. Hill Senior Center
- William Byrd High School
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School
The Vinton magisterial district voters will now vote in the William Byrd High School cafeteria at 2902 Washington Avenue. Voters will enter through the cafeteria and can use any available parking spaces.
The Cave Spring magisterial district voters normally vote at:
- Penn Forest Elementary School
- Penn Forest Worship Center
- Church of the Holy Spirit
- Green Valley Elementary School
- Clearbrook Elementary School
- The Brambleton Center – Room 1/Gym (Right Side)
- South County Library
The Cave Spring magisterial district voters will vote in the Hidden Valley High School auxiliary gym at 5000 Titan Trail on June 23rd. Voters will enter through the auxiliary gym and can use any available parking spaces.
Election officials said voters who do not want to vote in person on June 23 are strongly encouraged to vote absentee.
Anyone with questions about these election changes is asked to call Roanoke County’s Director of Elections, Anna Cloeter, at 540-772-7500 or the Chairman of the Roanoke County Electoral Board, Ken Srpan, at 540-797-7358.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.