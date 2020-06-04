Investigation underway after one person shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – There is no threat to the community after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 619 Minute Market located on U.S. 220 (Virgil H. Goode Highway), right across from the Dollar General.

One person was shot, but the Sheriff’s Office did not release information on the person’s condition.

The shooting wasn’t related to a peaceful protest that took place nearby earlier on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is underway but the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting is an isolated incident.