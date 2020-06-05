Campbell County noose was leftover Halloween prop, investigators say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – After seeing a social media post of what looked like a noose on the roof of a Campbell County home, the Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation.

While the Sheriff’s Office did not receive any calls about this picture, deputies found the house and talked with the resident about the matter and its public perception

As it turns out, the noose was a Halloween prop, one of many seasonal items on the property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The resident said there was no intention to upset anyone in the community and immediately removed it.