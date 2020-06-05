JCPenney announces closing of Danville store

DANVILLE, Va. – Shoppers will soon have one less option at the Danville Mall.

JCPenney announced it is closing the Danville location.

The location inside Danville Mall is one of the 154 JCPenney stores closing down in the near future.

JCPenney said it made the “difficult decision” after a “comprehensive review" of its retail footprint, but did not mention whether the COVID-19 pandemic affected the decision.

It’s not clear yet when the Danville store will close.

For a full list of JCPenney store closings, click here.