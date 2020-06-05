Signs of hope: Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity home

ROANOKE, Va. – In four months, a deserving family will own the home of their dreams thanks to 10 News’ partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous businesses. This will be WSLS’s sixth “Home for Good” project.

On Thursday, sponsors who are an essential part of each “Home for Good” build were welcomed to the Moorman Avenue site to write words of wisdom and well wishes on the walls.

Habitat for Humanity cleared the lot in December 2019, but work on the home came to a screeching halt in March because of COVID-19.

The organization relies heavily on volunteer labor and had to close its sites to volunteers.

“We obviously wanted to be good community citizens and also maintain the safety of our volunteers, our homebuyers, and our staff, and so we made that decision,” said Karen Mason, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley had to get resourceful to keep its construction schedule on track.

“Even a couple of days a week our staff from the ReStore would come help on the construction sites so it was a really nice time of teamwork and just doing what everybody needed to do," said Gina Dunnavant, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity.

The Habitat ReStore is a reuse store that accepts donations and sells home improvement items to the public at a fraction of the cost. Revenue from the ReStore helps support the organization’s mission.

With the Commonwealth slowly reopening, so it Habitat for Humanity.

On Friday, 10 News will mark a big milestone for this year’s Home for Good project by raising the walls on our home.

Construction is on track to wrap up by the fall.