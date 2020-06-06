Carilion Wellness, other local gyms roll out plans for reopening

ROANOKE, Va. – Gyms are reopening in Virginia. However, things will look different the next time you go to work out.

Carilion Wellness will reopen three of its locations on Wednesday.

Roanoke (4508 Starkey Road)

Botetourt (105 Summerfield Court)

Westlake (157 Westlake Road)

“We’ve kind of created pods for our members. Each area is for one person,” said site director Julia Moore. “We have moved a large amount of our cardio equipment to the basketball gym. Locker rooms will not be available. Our restrooms will be available and our sinks will be available. No showers. No lockers. No changing areas.”

All equipment is 15-20 feet apart. Whatever you touch, you clean. Staff has designated areas for “dirty” equipment they will clean even after you wipe it down yourself.

“With everything being so spread out, we can really ensure they are going to be safe,” stated Moore.

Roanoke Planet Fitness locations will reopen early next week. The Christiansburg location anticipates reopening on Monday. The Lynchburg gym is expected to reopen June 13. The Danville location anticipates reopening June 12.

Group exercise classes return next week at some area YMCA locations.