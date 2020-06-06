Restaurants, breweries reopen their dining rooms under Phase Two guidelines

SALEM, Va. – You can now enjoy most of your favorite restaurants and breweries from inside their dining rooms again.

Virginia’s Phase Two reopening plan took effect Friday, which allows restaurants to open inside at half capacity.

Some eateries took advantage of the loosened restrictions on day one. Olde Salem Brewing Company in Salem reopened its taproom with social distancing precautions in place.

General manager Shea Coffey said Olde Salem got through the last few months with beer deliveries and pick-up orders. However, he believes nothing compares to having people inside enjoying their drinks.

“It’s a public gathering space," Coffey said. "Everyone here is from within a couple miles or a couple blocks. Having people in the tap room is indispensable when it comes to how our business runs.”

There are limitations to the reopened dining rooms. Bar seating is off limits, restaurants must use disposable menus, and there is no self-service of food or drinks, which includes condiments.