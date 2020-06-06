Several prayer vigils, peaceful marches happening Saturday in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

Here’s a look at the first prayer vigil and peaceful march in Roanoke on Saturday, hosted by Sisters of Change:

Attendees hold signs at the first prayer vigil and peaceful march in Roanoke on Saturday, hosted by Sisters of Change. (WSLS)

ORIGINAL STORY

Several groups planned events in Roanoke on Saturday to come together in prayer and in peaceful march.

There is a prayer vigil and peaceful march planned by Sisters of Change in Roanoke starting at 4 p.m. The group plans to meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in downtown Roanoke and then do a “prayer march” to First Baptist Church Gainsboro on N Jefferson Street.

Organizers said about 20 different local churches will be present at the event. They said their one mission is to “come together unified” for healing.

There is another prayer vigil planned for 6 p.m. This event is organized by the Roanoke chapter of the SCLC and the Roanoke branch of the NAACP. It’s also happening at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in downtown Roanoke.