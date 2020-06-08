Galax man wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratcher

GALAX, Va. – It was less than a one million to one odds, but that doesn’t matter now to Brad Lundy.

Lundy, who lives in Galax, bought a $31,000,000 Payout ticket at the Kangaroo Express on East Stuart Drive in Galax and it turned out to be a grand prize winner!

“I was speechless,” he said. “I didn’t think it was real!”

Lundy had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $675,982 before taxes and chose the cash option.

The chances of winning the top prize in the $10 game are 1 in 1,101,600, according to the Lottery. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.52.

Because it sold the winning ticket, Kangaroo Express receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

As for what he’ll do with his winnings, Lundy told Lottery officials he hopes to buy a house.