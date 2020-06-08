Planning Commission approves new fieldhouse at Patrick Henry High School

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke City High School is one step closer to building a state-of-the-art fieldhouse.

The Roanoke Planning Commission approved the proposal for Roanoke City Public Schools to move forward with constructing a two-story sports facility at Patrick Henry High School.

The fieldhouse would be home to nine different patriot teams.

One man who spoke in favor of the building said improved athletics equals improved academics and that adds up to an improved community.

“We have to stop and think about that for a second. Is that kind of community pride something that improves community through athletics, I think that,” said Dan Foutz with Patrick Henry Athletic Boosters.

Now the proposal goes to Roanoke City Council for final approval.