Area gyms renounce CrossFit affiliation following former CEO’s tweets

ROANOKE, Va. – At least three local gyms have announced they are pulling their affiliation to the CrossFit name after a series controversial tweets.

Community Unify Roanoke (formerly CrossFit Unify Roanoke), CrossFit 460 and The Gymnastic Course (formerly CrossFit Preferred Course: The Gymnastic Course) have all announced the change on social media.

In a Facebook post, Community Unify wrote in part, “We will not be silent. Change is coming.”

Given the most recent media from Crossfit Inc., I feel it is time for our transition to Community Unify Roanoke instead... Posted by Community Unify Roanoke on Sunday, June 7, 2020

CrossFit 460, located in Blacksburg, also posted its change on Facebook. The gym’s owner said there will be a a new name to better reflect the community.

I am deeply saddened, embarrassed, and outraged by the comments made by the CEO of CrossFit, Inc. Please know that these... Posted by CrossFit 460 on Monday, June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, The Gymnastic Course wrote that it will not longer be part of the CrossFit name due to misaligned mindsets.

Dear Community... Clearly many issues and events have occurred in recent days beyond our controls that are begging... Posted by CrossFit Preferred Course: The Gymnastics Course on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The move comes after former CrossFit CEO, Greg Glassman, responded to a tweet calling racism a public health issue.

Glassman tweeted back “It’s FLOYD-19” and went on to tweet “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!”

Glassman, through his company’s Twitter account, wrote, “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”