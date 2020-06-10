Virginia Museum of Transportation reopening date pays homage to ‘The Queen of Steam’

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Transportation reopens on Thursday.

The date, 6-11, is the same number as the famous Norfolk Southern steam engine in Roanoke, known as “The Queen of Steam.”

When the museum reopens, the price of admission will be reduced because not all features are usable due to coronavirus restrictions.

“6-11 seemed like the appropriate day to move forward, so we’ve been in here this week doing final cleaning and hanging the appropriate signs that we’re required to hang,” museum interim director Don Moser said. “We’re looking forward to having our VMT community back.”

All of the features that are currently unusable are expected to be back once the state enters phase three of the governor’s reopening plan.