Volvo Trucks employee at Dublin plant tests positive for the coronavirus

DUBLIN, Va. – A Volvo Trucks employee remains at home in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the company.

Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley operations was notified on Sunday that the person had tested positive.

The employee last worked in the plant on May 29, according to Volvo Trucks.

The company said it continues to follow policies consistent with CDC and OSHA guidelines, including professional sanitizing, social distancing and cleaning every day.

The company also sent this statement to 10 News regarding changes it’s made:

“Since returning to production, additional prevention measures have included: reduced production rates and reworking assembly tasks to increase social distancing; mandatory temperature checks before entry into the facility; mandatory wearing of facemasks; reconfiguring cafeteria, break and common areas to increase social distancing, as well as the addition of clear plastic partitions as a precaution; staggered start and break times to eliminate large groups of employees; modified turnstiles to remove hand-level rungs; and additional hand sanitizer stations near high-touch areas.”