Firefighter hospitalized after Forest house fire

FOREST, Va. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Forest on Thursday.

Multiple crews responded to 3522 Hawkins Mill Road in Bedford County at 11:39 a.m. after receiving the call about the house fire.

They arrived to find large flames coming from the front of the house going through the roof.

Firefighters kicked down the front door and immediately made sure no one was inside the home, which was empty as the two people who live there were not home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Crews had a water supply with them, which helped extinguish the blaze.

It took 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.