Organizations distribute food, hygiene supplies at Martinsville Speedway to those in need

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Some local families now have some much needed supplies thanks in part to a NASCAR driver’s foundation.

The Joey Logan Foundation partnered with Convoy of Hope, Elevation Church, and the NASCAR Foundation Thursday at Martinsville Speedway to hand out things like cleaning supplies, masks and nonperishable food.

Dozens of cars were in line before the event started at 9 a.m. and dozens more came through throughout the day.

“I think, with the Joey Logano Foundation focusing on kids in crisis, and then the pandemic hitting, it’s ‘Well, how can we help?'" said Joey Logano Foundation Director Ali O’Connor said.

“It is very nice to have an event like this. I’m very glad the community is doing it," Bassett resident Joey Crist said as he waited in line. "It’s going to be a blessing.”

A similar event will be held at Talledega in two weeks.