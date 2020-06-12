Visit Viriginia’s Blue Ridge invites businesses to take safety pledge

ROANOKE, Va. – As travel season gets underway and families hit the road, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge wants everyone here at home and those visiting to know they’re safe in the Roanoke Valley.

That's why VBR is asking businesses to take the "Stay Safe Pledge."

The pledge asks businesses to promise to follow recommended guidelines from the CDC and public health officials and post the pledge on their storefront.

VBR says that helps create an environment of safety while getting more people back in local businesses.

“In terms of what a visitor might expect when they come we're going to be our utmost to keep them safe and certainly the people who live here,” said Catherine Fox, VBR Vice President of Public Affairs and Destination Development.

The Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge visitor’s center will open back-up starting Friday to help people navigate their stay.