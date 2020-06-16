Reid’s Fine Furnishings closing down Forest showroom

FOREST, Va. – A local fine furniture shop is closing down its showroom near Lynchburg.

The Reid’s Fine Furnishings showroom in Forest is closing. A company spokesperson told 10 News that the plan to close the shop was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also exacerbated the situation.

It’s not clear when the shop will close its doors for good, but the company is holding a closing sale at the Forest showroom on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.