Road washes away beneath propane truck in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A propane truck is stuck in Bedford County after heavy rains washed away the road.

The road at Summit Ridge & Ivy Branch Drive, in the Shady Grove area, completely washed away due to flooding, according to Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue.

Propane truck stuck as road washes out beneath it. (Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue)

Also, at Summit Ridge & Bentwood, there is risk for washing out as well.

VDOT, as well as fire and rescue crews are on scene and barricades are in place.

At this time, all access and egress to Summit Ridge, Bentwood and Lookout Ridge is blocked.