Employee dies at Lynchburg nuclear facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. – BWX Technologies announced that an employee at the Lynchburg facility died Friday at around 10:30 a.m.

The employee died while working at the facility on Mount Athos Road, the company said. They did not release specific information about that person’s role at the facility.

BWX Technologies did not describe the nature of the incident that led to an employee’s death.

The company said its onsite emergency team responded to the scene, as well as the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

No one else was hurt in the incident, according to BWXT.

The company said there is no danger to the public or environment because the incident didn’t release any radioactive material.

Local authorities are investigating the incident in addition to the company’s internal investigation.

BWX Technologies is headquartered in Lynchburg and has about 6,600 employees and 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada.