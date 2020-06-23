How the pandemic will change Tuesday’s election in Virginia

Lynchburg, Va. – Casting your ballot on election day will be a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials said major health and safety considerations are now a part of the process.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 23 across Virginia’s fifth congressional district.

Lynchburg Registrar/Director of Elections Christine Gibbons detailed these updates to the process:

Voters will receive gloves

Booths can be disinfected after each voter

Pens will only be used once

Election officials will provide manila folders for ballot delivery to workers

Markers will be on the ground to keep 6-feet between voters

Curbside voting is available

Masks are suggested, not required

Medical reserve corps will be present to help disinfect and maintain social distancing measures

“With an election like this, the past turnout, like in 2018, we had 139 voters who voted absentee – in total for the whole election. We have in total close to 750 voters who have voted absentee,” explained Gibbons. “I still need to receive about another 200 ballots back from our voters. It may be that they’ve decided to vote in the polls. If they have decided to do that they need to make sure they bring that absentee ballot they requested.”

Gibbons is asking for public feedback on the process ahead of November’s general election.

Click here for polling location information.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. for the June 23 primary.