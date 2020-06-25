Henry County schools approve two days in-person, three days virtual learning plan

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – As school divisions across Virginia are planning for the upcoming school year, we now have a better idea what the school year will look like in Henry County.

On Thursday, in a 6-1 vote, the Henry County School Board approved its plan, which now needs to be approved by the Virginia Department of Education.

According to the plan:

Students would attend school in-person two days a week

Three days a week, they would attend in a virtual manner

Parents will also have the option of having their children learn 100% virtually

Students and staff will undergo daily health screenings

The school division’s technology team is working to ensure access to the internet outside of each of our schools for families who need to take advantage of internet in their community.

Students will also be able to checkout MiFi devices is they need internet support at home.