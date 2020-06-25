What’s News Today, I-64 shutdown, school reopening plans

ROANOKE, Va. – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in the Longdale Furnace community, will be closed at mile marker 35 today. Crews will be paving the highway. The closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next couple of days. You will exit off the highway at exit 35 and re-enter there as well.

There’s a free walk-in COVID-19 testing site in Roanoke today. It will take place at New Horizons on Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You do not need an appointment.

The Advancement Foundation holds its awards ceremony for the Gauntlet Business Program and Competition. The watch party is online starting at 6 p.m.

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee will meet today. It will discuss how the governor’s “Return to School” plan affects fall sports and academics. The committee will also talk about budget issues. The committee says it cannot release a working fall schedule until further guidelines are released.

Botetourt County holds a community education session about mental health and COVID-19. You’ll learn how to promote good mental health during these challenging times and prevent more serious problems from developing. The session begins at 7 p.m.

The Roanoke County School Board meets tonight. The administration will present the proposed student schedule for reopening schools. It could also vote to approve the purchase of $168,000 in plexiglass for classrooms. The board will also receive an update on construction at Cave Spring High School.

Virginia Tech will hold a town hall for employees today. They will answer questions about the transition from essential operations to modified operations, which is schedule to take place on August 3rd. In-person instruction is expected to resume on August 24th.