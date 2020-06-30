Roanoke County delaying vote on start of upcoming school year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s going to be a bit longer until we know when school will begin for Roanoke County students.

The Roanoke County School Board has delayed its vote on the start of the upcoming school year to allow more time to discuss options and to allow for additional citizen input.

Originally, students were scheduled to return to school on Aug. 13.

Also, the July 2 meeting will be held at Northside High School’s auditorium at 6 p.m. to allow for more people to attend.

Meetings are open to the public.

Those who do attend will be required to practice social distancing.