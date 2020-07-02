‘It’s a really important step’: Virginia Attorney General touts win in defense of mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. – Wearing a mask in public buildings will continue to be mandatory in Virginia.

A lawsuit filed in the state’s 20th Judicial Circuit challenging Governor Northam’s mandate issued last month lost in court Monday.

The state attorney general's office argued in defense of the mandate.

Attorney General Mark Herring said masks help keep people safe and show others you care about them.

“It’s a really important step for Virginia, to make sure we’re doing everything we can to limit the spread of COVID and keep our communities, and keep everybody, safer,” said Herring.

This is the tenth case the attorney general’s office has won in defense of the state’s coronavirus regulations.