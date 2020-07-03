Roanoke restaurant voluntarily closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – A Grandin Village staple is temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Community Inn posted on Facebook on Friday morning, letting its patrons know the news.

The restaurant learned of the positive test on Thursday, and while it’s not VDH mandated, decided to close while the staff is tested.

The employee who tested positive had not been to the restaurant since June 27 and is now quarantined at home.

While closed the restaurant will be cleaned and sanitized.

Community Inn said it plans to reopen as soon as possible.

Last year, the restaurant was closed for eight months after a fire.