Published: July 6, 2020, 6:58 am Updated: July 6, 2020, 7:08 am

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a water main break in northwest Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke City Police Department, officers received a report of a water main break in the 3500 block of Cove Road just after 5 a.m. Monday.

Repairs for the 12-inch water line are expected to take between 8 to 10 hours, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Cove Road is closed between Hershberger Road and Routt Road.

