Drunk driving hunter arrested in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County deputies arrested a man they say was driving drunk, as well as hunting drunk, on Friday night.

At about 8 p.m., they responded to the 1500 block of Julia Simpkins Road after being alerted that 58-year-old James “Teddy” Allison was drunk and making threats, while firing a gun.

When deputies arrived, Allison was driving away and they stopped him in a nearby field.

They could see he was drunk and found a gun in his car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with driving under the influence, reckless handing of a firearm and hunting while intoxicated.

He’s being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.