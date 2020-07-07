WSLS, Marvin Windows team up at “Home for Good” site

ROANOKE, Va. – There were a lot of familiar faces out at this year’s “Home for Good” construction site on Friday, June 26 working to build a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors.

Members of the WSLS team and volunteers from Marvin Windows and Doors were at the site on Friday making progress on the home being built along Moorman Avenue in Roanoke.

Da'Quon Turner, with Marvin Windows and Doors, said this was a great opportunity to give back to the community.

"We're out, supporting the community, building a house," Turner said. "I grew up here, all my life. I always wanted to do something with my life, help out the community, do all I can."

It was just three weeks ago that people gathered to raise the home's first wall. Since then, the first floor has been laid out, and work is underway on the second floor.

"We have our entire first floor framed out and stood, so bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, all of that's done," said Daria Chicosky with Habitat for Humanity. "We have first floor stairs and are ready to set our second floor stairs tomorrow."

Construction on the home is expected to wrap up in about three months. Chicosky said one of the highlights of this build has been the excitement of Courtney Warren, the homebuyer, and her family.

“The Warren family is just coming out full force to get their daughter and family member into a home, and that’s what it’s all about,” Chicosky said. “So it’s been probably the best part of this build so far is seeing that whole family come together and really work towards it.”