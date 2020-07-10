University of Lynchburg makes masks mandatory on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va, – University of Lynchburg is finding new ways to make its students feel welcomed and safe this fall.

Those who come back to campus will be required to wear a mask.

There are temperature check stations throughout the school too.

These last few weeks staff and students with the “Sew-cial Hornets” program have made over 1,300 masks and have several thousand more to go.

“We need to be monitoring people. We wanna make sure we’re doing the right thing and keeping ourselves healthy and well,” said Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president-elect.

“To encourage students’ faculty and staff and all of those that come to campus to wear them and it’s great to have something unique too,” said Cindy Ferguson, director of center for community engagement.

The goal is to have 10,000 masks made by Aug. 1.