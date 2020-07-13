Former Redskins player and Roanoke native weighs in on name change

ROANOKE, Va – As the Washington Football franchise works to come up with a new name, some former players are not happy to see the Redskins go. That includes a Roanoke player who used to play for the Redskins.

“I think for a very long time the Redskins have been Roanoke’s team, " said Greg Caldwell, former punter for the Washington Redskins.

Caldwell, a Roanoke native, got the chance to sign as a free agent with the Redskins after playing football at James Madison University.

“I got to the level of going to training camp and being a member of the team for a little while; I had a couple of injuries that slowed my career down a little bit,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell told 10 News he is sad to see the Redskins change the name.

"I think there is a lot of heritage to the name, a lot of heritage to the logo, I think most Native Americans I've ever met or heard had been very honored by the name," Caldwell said.

Robin Bennett grew up playing football with Caldwell and now owns Sports Haven in Roanoke. He says over the past week, there has been an increase in demand for Redskins apparel.

“I think that people are afraid that they will never see it again,” said Bennett.

Bennett said he plans to sell the current logo as long as it’s made, but he’s eager to see what and when new merchandise will be ready.