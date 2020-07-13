What’s News Today: reopening schools, DMVs reopen

ROANOKE, Va. – The Franklin County School Board will meet today to talk about the reopening of schools. Last month, the superintendent discussed several options for reopening schools. School leaders an A/B schedule is possible and it is unknown if schools will open in August.

DMV Service Centers continue reopening across the Commonwealth. Today, the office in Covington will reopen. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will need an appointment.

Road work begins today in Montgomery County on Route 603. Crews will replace the bridge over Flatwoods Branch. Route 603 will be closed from near route 713 to Ironto Road. Work is expected to take five to six months. A detour will be in place.

The Halifax County School Board will meet today to talk about the reopening of schools this fall. The superintendent says in a video on the system’s website, he will propose opening schools after Labor Day to give the schools time to plan. A hybrid online and in-person plan is likely for the fall. Accommodations will be made for families with multiple students.