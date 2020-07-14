87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus

Alayna Jones, Producer

Tags: Coronavirus
Rep. Morgan Griffith, D-Va., asks questions to Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, during House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Rep. Morgan Griffith, D-Va., asks questions to Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, during House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) (The Hill)

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith (R) announces he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Griffith, upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating.

Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.