Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus
ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith (R) announces he has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Griffith, upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating.
Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.
