Roanoke County Public Schools revamps online learning site

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools revealed more than its plan for a hybrid learning school year during its board meeting Wednesday night.

The school district’s new online learning site, RCPS Online, relaunched during the meeting. The site will host Roanoke County’s virtual classes and related materials.

Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely believes the new website can also be an asset to homeschooled Roanoke County students looking for a new educational experience.

“This makes it possible for a student to be fully enrolled with us full time and take a full load of classes on a semester basis, like a college schedule,” Nicely said.

Roanoke County students will also register to opt for online learning rather than in-person learning through the RCPS Online site.