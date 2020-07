NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

20-year-old Terry “Cole” Whiteman was last seen on Friday at about 5:30 p.m. driving a blue, 2005 Ford F-250 diesel, 4-door truck with lifted suspension and large tires.

Authorities said Whiteman could be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.