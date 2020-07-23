What’s News Today: COVID testing, Sprinkle Day

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a drive-thru Kindergarten Registration in Giles County today. If your child will start at Macy McClaugherty this year, you can register your child between noon and 6 p.m. today. You're asked to bring your child's birth certificate, immunization record and school entrance physical form.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold a COVID-19 testing clinic today. The site will be set up at Blacksburg High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will need an appointment.

The Alleghany Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing today. You do not need an appointment. Only 250 tests are available. You can get a test between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Northside High School.

The House of Representatives Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education will old a hearing today on how to safely reopen schools. The committee is expected to talk about overcoming obstacles, including funding and preparation.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a ceremonial signing of the Virginia Values Act. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, employment, public accommodations and access to credit. Virginia is the first southern state to pass protections for the LGBTQ community. Governor Northam will also hold a ceremonial signing for a bill that bans surprise medical bills.

Duck Donuts is celebrating Sprinkle Day today. Today, you can get a glazed vanilla or chocolate icing donut with rainbow sprinkles. Sprinkle Day was found in 2017 by a blogger, cookbook author and dessert photographer. It’s celebrated annually on July 23rd.

Roanoke City Schools will answer your questions about reopening schools tonight. It will hold a virtual Town Hall meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. School leaders say they will answer as many questions as they can during the 90 minute meeting. We have a link to attend on wsls dot com.

The Roanoke Higher Education Center wants your input on what to put in the courtyard at the center. The High Ed. Center describes it as a “tribute to the neighborhood.” There’s a virtual meeting tonight at 6 p.m.