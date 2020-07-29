Man leads police on chase through Botetourt County just moments after getting Narcan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Salem man is in jail after police said he drove off and refused to stop just moments after being given Narcan in response to an apparent overdose.

Cody Brads, 23, of Salem, is charged with felony eluding of police, driving under the influence of drugs and obstruction of justice.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 5 a.m. Wednesday that a man, later determined to be Brads, was unresponsive after an overdose.

Authorities said someone at the scene in the 4000 block of Mountain Pass Road administered Narcan to Brads. It’s not clear which substance he overdosed on.

After getting Narcan, Brads became responsive again and drove off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to the scene saw Brads driving “erratically” north on Mountain Pass Road, headed toward Route 11, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brads refused to stop and continued to speed north on Route 11, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The chase continued onto Route 43 into Bedford County and then ended on Route 460 in Botetourt County, after the Sheriff’s Office said deputies used Stop Sticks for the second time, disabling Brads’ vehicle.

Brads wouldn’t respond to the deputies’ commands, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies called for EMS upon noticing Brads was unresponsive again.

Brads was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He’s currently being held without bond at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.