Amherst County wanting to give $800,000 to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus

AMHERST, Va. – There are still businesses in Amherst County that are still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and need help reopening to get back on their feet.

County leaders are looking to pump $800,000 into local businesses that meet certain qualifications.

Officials with the economic development office said there are two different grants people can apply for.

“Some business if they qualify, they can actually stack CARES Act money and the Back and Business money. There’s potential that they can get $20,000-$25,000 between the two grants,” Victoria Hanson, director, said.

The money can be used for things like: utility bills, rent, touchless payment systems, purchase of protective supplies (masks for employees/customers), tools, or equipment, cleaning and sanitizing supplies: sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, etc., modifications for limiting entering and exiting the business, sneeze and cough guards, signs and marking materials related to social distancing requirements.

Eligibility Criteria:

Locally or regionally-owned (Corporately-owned national chains are not eligible)

20 or fewer employees

Has been impacted by COVID-19 (demonstrate 10% minimum loss)

Must be up-to-date on local taxes and have a current Amherst Town/County business license (if required)

Operational since March 1, 2019

For-profit business with over $30,000 in gross receipts in 2019

To see more about the grants and see if you qualify click here for the application.