Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning shooting in Roanoke, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of someone with a gunshot wound.

Once officers arrived, they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound and police say he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say details surrounding the incident are limited and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.